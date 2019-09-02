Swiss National Bank Holding in Western Digital (WDC) Has Increased by $897,600 as Stock Value Rose; Eulav Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Ansys (ANSS) by $1.18 Million

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 200,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.55M, up from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 965,863 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.42M, up from 947,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 98,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 39,008 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5,744 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,212 shares. Fiera Capital reported 3,444 shares. Pnc Fincl holds 0.01% or 65,646 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carderock has 2% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 152,378 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.05% or 173,664 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh holds 121,230 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Bainco stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership owns 292,526 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 74,594 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 717,129 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv holds 3,364 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Everence Management has invested 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Horizon Investments Ltd reported 5,808 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 37,660 shares. 63,699 were reported by Argi Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Sei Investments Co has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 22,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Division holds 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 4,312 shares. Principal Group Incorporated owns 620,876 shares. 1,047 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 29,853 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 5,147 are held by Intrust Bank Na.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Micron vs. Western Digital – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital (WDC) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Jumped 27.8% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Western Digital Stock Gained 13.3% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.