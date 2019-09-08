Swiss National Bank Holding in Corning (GLW) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; Whitebox Advisors Increases Position in Bunge Limited (BG)

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92M, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 659,350 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.47M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 4.21M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 3.04M shares to 14.62M shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 234,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,097 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 665,000 were accumulated by Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 80,089 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 9,234 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company holds 63,383 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 6,865 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 26,520 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 103,045 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 76,556 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 918,600 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 35,000 shares. State Street has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 440,868 are held by Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 41,915 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BG Staffing to Present at the 2019 Gateway Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Cap Lp reported 353,556 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Ltd Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc stated it has 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Personal Advsr Corp, California-based fund reported 6,431 shares. Icm Asset Wa has 0.96% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 64,400 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 162,486 are held by Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs. Becker Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 18,211 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Cadence Management Ltd Liability owns 0.14% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 45,820 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests has 0.58% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 36,769 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 89,340 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Smith Moore & reported 0.12% stake.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 64,500 shares to 279,000 shares, valued at $50.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 383,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Chosen for CCPD’s Oxide-LCD Line – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.