Swiss National Bank Has Upped Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding; Kentucky Retirement Systems Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Trimmed by $884,735 as Share Value Rose

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 66,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.67 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 1.14 million shares traded or 192.51% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video)

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,223 shares to 20,481 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 25.57 million shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Us Inc accumulated 374,849 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt owns 265,800 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 1.21% stake. 189,977 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Advisory Research reported 22,436 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,882 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 206,994 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa holds 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 59,942 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pggm Invests reported 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd invested in 2.73% or 485,448 shares. Clean Yield accumulated 4,920 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,700 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 4,000 shares to 162,700 shares, valued at $46.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).