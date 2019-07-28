Swiss National Bank Has Upped Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $1.60 Million as Share Value Rose; Janney Montgomery Scott Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $4.63 Million; Stock Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 36,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10 million, up from 274,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.76 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 3.53 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 4,934 were reported by East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 1.7% or 69,255 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 12,010 are owned by Amica Mutual Insur. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Peapack Gladstone owns 1.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 193,712 shares. Philadelphia invested in 0.98% or 86,094 shares. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). National Pension Serv stated it has 825,591 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mngmt Corp holds 10,789 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Psagot House invested in 968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,303 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested in 0.33% or 10,889 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 265,152 shares to 12,449 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inv Dwa Momentum Etf by 6,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,269 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 75,947 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 3,558 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 3.01M shares. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 25,523 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.12% or 235,391 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 421,733 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 0.07% or 43,122 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 568,422 shares. Profund reported 6,287 shares. Greenleaf has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 752,901 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 25,700 shares to 5.62 million shares, valued at $182.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).