Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $822,400; Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Mercury Sys (MRCY) by $4.45 Million as Valuation Rose

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.62 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.16 million, down from 5.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 1.02 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 69,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,211 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, down from 305,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 90,657 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 19/04/2018 – Just brought to our attention that leading forensic research firm CFRA had also written a cautionary report on $MRCY in December 2017. For those interested, we suggest tracking it down also #skeptic; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.25 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,400 shares to 253,600 shares, valued at $72.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $22.48 million for 42.70 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd Company owns 125,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 582,807 shares. 61,435 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Franklin Resources Inc, California-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Co owns 213,877 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Prescott Grp Management Limited Liability. 15,563 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Liability. 2,000 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 82,071 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc owns 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 28,942 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Axiom Invsts Ltd Company De stated it has 102,720 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 143 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 61,362 shares to 115,694 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 35,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $585,485 activity.