Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $14.39 Million; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $620,750 as Share Price Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 271,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15.35 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.56 million, down from 15.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13,200 shares to 519,904 shares, valued at $52.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,639 are held by M&R Inc. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 805,248 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Moreover, Crossvault Capital Management Limited Com has 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dodge & Cox has 31.19M shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charter Trust Com holds 108,773 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,098 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 62.63 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Sather Fin has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Trust Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Counselors has 0.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,596 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 81,166 shares. Haverford Trust holds 1.03% or 1.03 million shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 44,570 shares to 19,303 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 182,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,617 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.