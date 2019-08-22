Swiss National Bank Has Raised Position in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $640,000 as Share Price Rose; Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Share Value Rose While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increased by $308,646 Its Holding

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 7,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 168,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 160,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 3.61 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 474,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43M, up from 464,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 846,429 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,888 shares to 6,144 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,435 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 526,000 shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $230.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

