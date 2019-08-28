Swiss National Bank Has Lowered Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding; Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM)’s Sentiment Is 0.45

Swiss National Bank decreased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank sold 91,200 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Swiss National Bank holds 1.56 million shares with $49.32 million value, down from 1.65M last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $8.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 270,249 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.05, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and trimmed positions in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 544,237 shares, down from 663,651 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Signaturefd Ltd invested in 2,569 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 17,230 shares. Lincluden Management Limited reported 114,551 shares. 545 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 50,486 shares. Sei has 156,119 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 80,645 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Interest Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Shell Asset Management Communications owns 36,085 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 36,650 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 20,379 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 57,741 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 19,484 shares.

Swiss National Bank increased Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) stake by 10,900 shares to 136,300 valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 50,917 shares and now owns 83,017 shares. Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 65.37% above currents $21.77 stock price. Devon Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4000 target in Monday, May 20 report.

Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund for 28,129 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 3,910 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 12,813 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 13,828 shares.