Swiss National Bank Has Lowered Its Antero Res (AR) Position; United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Swiss National Bank decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 36.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank analyzed 237,400 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)'s stock declined 35.34%. The Swiss National Bank holds 421,000 shares with $3.72M value, down from 658,400 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 13.29 million shares traded or 47.85% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 50 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 49 decreased and sold stakes in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 34.49 million shares, up from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.80 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 904,302 shares traded or 91.36% up from the average. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $682.63 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 7.76% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 3.59 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 1.84% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.72% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,294 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Antero Resources had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target in Monday, July 1 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com" published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019.