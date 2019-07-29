Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $4.28 Million as Share Price Rose; Washington Trust Bank Lowered Its Position in American Tower (AMT) by $481,665

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 927,842 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.80M, up from 903,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 623,060 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 47,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.34M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 39 shares. Iowa-based Principal has invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Psagot Inv House Limited owns 663 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 7,165 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 49,504 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp invested in 145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. L & S Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 61,040 shares. Shelton Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 3.65 million are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,613 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,384 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 774,385 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Miles holds 2,020 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.01% or 4,693 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 10,278 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,251 shares to 1,391 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 846,900 shares to 9.12M shares, valued at $489.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 178,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,760 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.