Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Position by $510,000 as Share Value Rose; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Continues to Hold Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 38,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, up from 35,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $164.79. About 56,416 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 417,019 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,991 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.14% stake. Country Club Tru Na reported 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Blue Chip Partners has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,602 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 0.03% or 8,409 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.44% or 41,067 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,812 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 327,898 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Madison stated it has 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 15,986 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.07 million shares stake. Vision Cap Inc holds 0.88% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 25,821 shares. 2.43 million are held by Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Evergreen Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,791 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 8,100 shares to 247,600 shares, valued at $42.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 574,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).