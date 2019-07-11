Swiss National Bank Has Increased Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG); Abrams Bison Investments Cut Lennar (LEN) Position as Shares Rose

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 285,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.65 million, up from 281,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 23,305 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 229,053 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 5,246 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt holds 2,237 shares. Pnc Service Grp Incorporated stated it has 2,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 14,420 shares. Utah Retirement holds 22,636 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 30,717 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 15,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fosun Int Limited holds 20,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 36,376 shares. Moreover, Eii Cap has 0.87% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 17,637 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 31 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,570 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 237,400 shares to 421,000 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 271,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

