Swiss National Bank Has Increased Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding; As Kirby (KEX) Shares Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 118,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 288,861 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 919,122 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.84M, up from 900,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 904,916 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.07% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Fiduciary Tru Company has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.36 million shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 8,131 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.03% or 6,378 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 103,941 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Lc owns 2,840 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Com Inc, New York-based fund reported 274,650 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 559,655 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 37,661 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 28,276 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 5.13 million shares. J Goldman Company LP reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,836 shares in its portfolio.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 91,200 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $49.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 85,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.