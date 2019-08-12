Swiss National Bank Has Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding as Share Price Rose; White Mount Ins Grp LTD (WTM) Share Value Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered by $688,200 Its Holding

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (WTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 744 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 13,709 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, down from 14,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.6. About 18,567 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.81 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $249.3. About 428,483 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 762,987 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

