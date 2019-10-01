Swiss National Bank Has Decreased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position By $1.16 Million; RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD. (REEMF) Sellers Decreased By 96.09% Their Shorts

Swiss National Bank decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank sold 10,700 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Swiss National Bank holds 509,204 shares with $55.49M value, down from 519,904 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $14.13B valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 1.69M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) had a decrease of 96.09% in short interest. REEMF’s SI was 3,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 96.09% from 92,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.32. About 56,750 shares traded. Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Rare Element Resources Reports Successful Confirmation and Enhancement of its Proprietary Separation Technology – Junior Mining Network” on February 12, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com published article titled: “Rare Element Resources Advances Proprietary Separation Technology as Market Seeks New Sources of Critical Rare Earths – Junior Mining Network”, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Rare Element Resources Announces Trading of Common Shares on OTCQB Marketplace – Junior Mining Network” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Initial Thoughts On Search Minerals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2016.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.47 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and rare earth element deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diamondback Energy President/COO Hollis resigns – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is SouFun (SFUN) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Global stocks stalled in Q3 as bonds boom and dollar zooms – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity. On Friday, August 9 Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 4,186 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.53M for 11.52 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.