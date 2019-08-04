Swiss National Bank Has Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $16.84 Million; Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) by $3.85 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.67M, down from 4.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 93,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 786,311 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 880,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 264,804 shares traded or 49.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 70,364 shares worth $4.93 million.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8,800 shares to 264,970 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fincl Management stated it has 3.61% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 4,158 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 41,222 shares stake. Guggenheim Lc reported 626,273 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 18,915 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Colony Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Da Davidson And Co holds 0.35% or 278,930 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Cap Llc has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hl Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 213,984 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Co holds 995,387 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 0.41% or 1.60 million shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Lc has 3,832 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $256.53M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.33% negative EPS growth.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,393 shares to 150,021 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN) by 16,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Div Rtn Int.