Swiss National Bank Has Boosted Its Stake in National Instrs (NATI) by $316,800 as Share Value Declined; As Twitter (TWTR) Valuation Rose, Eagle Asset Management Boosted by $13.74 Million Its Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 429,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.06M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 7.76M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 229,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 222,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 386,238 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,317 shares to 6,781 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 12,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,989 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $268,825 activity. Another trade for 2,028 shares valued at $88,565 was bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 64,500 shares to 279,000 shares, valued at $50.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).