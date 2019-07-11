Swiss National Bank Decreased Range Res (RRC) Holding by $600,600 as Market Valuation Declined; Highfields Capital Management LP Decreased Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position by $75.00 Million; Stock Rose

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.12. About 77,582 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 386,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 441,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 800,864 shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Lc stated it has 10,737 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3.00 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 3,105 shares. Washington Trust Communications holds 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 3,901 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 333 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 53,392 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 148 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa accumulated 61,698 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0% or 45 shares. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 6,332 shares. 150,322 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Co. Vanguard Group stated it has 19.97 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fincl Advantage holds 29,854 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 1.22% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.17% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 45,587 shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $530.48 million for 22.63 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 37,800 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $116.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. $100,344 worth of stock was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.60M were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Lpl Limited Co owns 22,374 shares. Parkside Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 76 shares. Sei Com holds 0.01% or 329,031 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 40,300 shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.18% or 302,920 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 29,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 163,929 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.04% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 103,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com has 328,700 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.15 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bruni J V & Com Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).