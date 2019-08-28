Swiss National Bank Decreased Range Res (RRC) Holding by $600,600; As Hcp (HCP) Shares Rose, Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 6.23 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.85 million, down from 8.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 173,627 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 386,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 441,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.36M market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 1.23 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCP adjusts guidance; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 268,777 shares to 9.19 million shares, valued at $141.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,785 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 656 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.03% or 176,647 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Creative Planning stated it has 48,070 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,160 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 457,705 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 6,560 shares. 142,571 were reported by First Republic Mgmt. Assetmark holds 0.22% or 781,637 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 1.01M shares. Franklin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware invested in 0.04% or 7,150 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 73,200 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $51.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 17,700 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Putnam Invs holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 328,700 shares. Stevens Cap Lp stated it has 17,773 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 130,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldg Incorporated holds 0% or 14,825 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 279,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Llc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 18,130 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 4,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3.03M were reported by Commercial Bank Of America Corp De. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 56,566 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,238 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 133,864 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $462,403 activity. Shares for $218,924 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997.