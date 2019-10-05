Swiss National Bank Decreased Its Stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by $1.68 Million; Bowen Hanes & Co Position in Coca (KO) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 274,756 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.78 million, down from 289,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 463,542 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 23,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 39,520 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 63,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Bankshares stated it has 30,691 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Lc owns 0.24% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,357 shares. Associated Banc invested in 211,494 shares. Weik Mngmt holds 1.68% or 68,956 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 28,526 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Middleton And Co Ma owns 15,283 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 18,922 shares. Captrust Advisors has 0.24% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 125,628 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Optimum Invest has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.41% or 55,183 shares. Fincl Advisory Gp holds 0.09% or 6,320 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt Inc holds 0.35% or 34,005 shares. 208,520 were reported by Nippon Life Global Americas Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 189,080 shares to 193,516 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox by 260,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals (Ca).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36B for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.18M for 17.08 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Co stated it has 84,794 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 61,394 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 17,072 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 600 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.04% stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 1,993 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.1% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Fjarde Ap stated it has 16,965 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Co has 3,036 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 10,390 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.04% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 4,800 shares to 63,900 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).