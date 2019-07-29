Swiss National Bank Cut Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $2.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dht Holdings (DHT) Holder Polygon Management LTD Raised Position by $424,000

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 143,213 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 55,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.40M, down from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 1.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,024 shares. Lateef Management Ltd Partnership reported 2.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blair William & Company Il accumulated 156,571 shares. 5.29M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. The Virginia-based Palladium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.01M shares. 18,173 were reported by North Star Asset Mngmt. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 143,893 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Motco has 63,905 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,361 shares. Capital Interest invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Liability owns 51 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,970 shares. Glenmede Na has 464,069 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15,200 shares to 485,317 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

