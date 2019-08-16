Swiss National Bank Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $29.98 Million; Advisors Capital Management Increases Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 40,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 291,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 250,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 11.26 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 526,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 4.05M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.75 million, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 5.00M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Believes Independent Chairman Is Now More Appropriate; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG IS IN TALKS WITH CONTRACT CHIPMAKERS TO DIVERSIFY LOGIC CHIP PRODUCTION – EXEC; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,043 shares to 54,477 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,576 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 6,600 shares to 268,800 shares, valued at $42.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.