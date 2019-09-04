Swiss National Bank Cut Ansys (ANSS) Holding; Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Sentiment Is 1.53

Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 72 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 47 decreased and sold holdings in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 20.44 million shares, up from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sterling Construction Co Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 41 New Position: 31.

Swiss National Bank decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 18.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank sold 64,500 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Swiss National Bank holds 279,000 shares with $50.98M value, down from 343,500 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 533,123 shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.33 per share. STRL’s profit will be $10.59 million for 6.90 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.93% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 52,591 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil construction firm in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States. The company has market cap of $292.19 million. The firm builds, repairs, and reconstructs transportation infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, and light rail; and water infrastructure projects comprising water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. It primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for 303,825 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 198,605 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.27% invested in the company for 230,900 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 400,018 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Swiss National Bank increased Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 38,300 shares to 2.50 million valued at $65.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 3,200 shares and now owns 101,559 shares. Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) was raised too.