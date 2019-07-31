Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT); Cypress Asset Management Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 237.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $255.28. About 911,220 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 37,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.88M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 898,885 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,410 shares to 46,489 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,316 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,200 shares to 886,548 shares, valued at $133.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

