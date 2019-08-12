Swift Run Capital Management Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Trimmed by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Markston International Continues to Hold Holding in Philip Morris International I (PM)

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 83,221 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 79,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 447,056 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 1.19 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Comm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 85,576 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 185,042 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 4,238 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantum Capital holds 0.4% or 12,320 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 982 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natl Pension Ser accumulated 822,400 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv reported 10,134 shares. Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,173 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 45,000 shares. City Hldgs stated it has 19,376 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 94,580 shares to 251,549 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 17,337 shares. Smith Salley Assoc invested in 14,258 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Peoples Financial Ser holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,448 shares. Trustco State Bank N Y holds 5,248 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.78% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.48% or 1.93 million shares. Coastline Trust Co has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Comml Bank Tru Of Newtown reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.06% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 9.16 million shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shelton Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 22,470 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,790 shares to 48,888 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,884 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).