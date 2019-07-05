Swift Run Capital Management Stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Lowered by $2.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Increases Position in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 154,640 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 70,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 236,524 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Rite Aid’s Up, for Some Reason – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Bill Ackman’s 2018 Pershing Square Annual Letter – GuruFocus.com” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Howard Hughes’ Earnings Skyrocketed in Q1 Due to Continued Strong Condo Sales in Hawaii – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Globus Medical, Inc.’s (NYSE:GMED) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24M for 38.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon & Paragon Ii Joint Venture holds 5,000 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Northern reported 244,709 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 52,694 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,050 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Beech Hill Advsr, New York-based fund reported 4,675 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 0.01% or 2,473 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 32 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 79,818 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 11,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Real Estate Mngmt Ltd Company has 48,910 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Prospector Prtn Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,675 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Pa by 104,000 shares to 430,625 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 100,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,510 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST).

