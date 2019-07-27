Swift Run Capital Management Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) Upped by $499,980; Camarda Financial Advisors Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.48 Million

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors Inc invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.21% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,601 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 742,210 shares. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.19% or 145,540 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Lc invested 3.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 9,949 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 24,378 shares. Private Wealth Advisors has 0.4% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 26,745 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 148,357 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 1.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.38 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 1.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 69,641 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 4,687 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.68% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Comcast and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Set to Establish Dedicated Production Hub Near London – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,411 shares to 439 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,551 are owned by Edgestream Lp. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 21,655 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp owns 678,803 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 498,396 were accumulated by Cortland Associates Inc Mo. Northeast Finance Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,666 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 3,419 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 24,461 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 6.84 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fayerweather Charles has 1.93% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gotham Asset Ltd invested 0.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Washington invested in 400 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt accumulated 0.38% or 68,910 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock.