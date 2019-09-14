Swift Run Capital Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Upped by $1.67 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $3.63 Million as Shares Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 100,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, down from 348,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,779 shares to 83,793 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirees: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Pension: How to Add $307 in Tax-Free Monthly Income Without Losing OAS Benefits – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retirees: How to Get $336 in Additional Monthly Income While Protecting OAS Payments – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $710.22M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.