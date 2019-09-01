Swift Run Capital Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Lifted by $1.94 Million as Stock Value Rose; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 11; 01/05/2018 – Goldman-Backed JRE Sets 2025 Wind Target in Japan Power Drive; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 17/04/2018 – MUCH OF THE $5 BLN IN ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE GOLDMAN SACHS TARGETS BY 2020 WILL COME AT THE END OF THAT PERIOD -CFO; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 23/03/2018 – Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Tableau Rival Gets $248M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 11,886 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 21.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.27% or 79,704 shares. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cetera Advisors Llc invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valueworks Limited Liability has 38,060 shares for 4.89% of their portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0.3% or 137,804 shares. Personal Cap Corporation holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,685 shares. Swedbank accumulated 0.54% or 591,700 shares. 7,978 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 7,236 shares. 17,140 are held by Franklin. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 358,248 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 4,577 shares. 5,536 were accumulated by Field And Main Commercial Bank.