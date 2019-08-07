Swift Run Capital Management Position In Comcast (CMCSA) Was Has Upped; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Declined, Bbt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $459,920

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 17.24M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 2.75M shares traded or 52.70% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 15,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 9.19 million are held by Fil Ltd. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Atlanta L L C reported 78,800 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 457,269 shares. 200,000 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Incorporated. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0% or 495 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 451,606 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ftb Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 252,618 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability holds 93,863 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 200 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.56% or 49.72 million shares. Timber Creek Limited Liability Corp holds 3.4% or 126,066 shares. Axa has invested 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 1.87M shares or 0.92% of the stock. Amer Century Inc holds 113,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Uss Inv holds 2.79% or 6.21 million shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Llc has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.65% or 378,566 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Llc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jefferies Fincl Group Incorporated holds 34,895 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd reported 41,805 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.55 million shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt holds 1.77% or 57,034 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.99% or 226,274 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 1.89% or 157,079 shares.

