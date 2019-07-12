Swift Run Capital Management Maintains Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS); As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Verus Financial Partners Raised Stake by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49B market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $15.96 during the last trading session, reaching $303.88. About 2.56M shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $211.35. About 3.66 million shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 19/03/2018 – Bain Capital’s debt deal is child’s play for Goldman Sachs; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters); 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve Board, New York State Fine Goldman Sachs Total of $110 Million for Forex Practices; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 01/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 11

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 31,499 shares. First Republic Investment Inc owns 150,355 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brighton Jones, Washington-based fund reported 1,259 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,416 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Llc reported 9,330 shares. Private Ocean Llc reported 83 shares. Schroder Investment reported 513,615 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia reported 80,196 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cannell Peter B And Company, New York-based fund reported 3,080 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 3,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management holds 0.61% or 4,400 shares. Profund Lc owns 11,932 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.23% or 589,213 shares in its portfolio.

