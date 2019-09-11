Swift Run Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Overstock.Com (OSTK) by $355,520 as Market Value Rose; Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Position by $435,438

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 12,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 67,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 80,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 899,151 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.75% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 9.20M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM NAMES GREGORY J. IVERSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Overstock Cryptocurrency Unit tZero Names Bruce Fenton to Board; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers — OSTK; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com CFO Robert Hughes Leaving to Become CFO of Property Rights Venture DeSoto Inc; 02/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS’ SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $78.49 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $540,994 activity. JOHNSON JONATHAN E III had bought 2,000 shares worth $31,959 on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.70 EPS, up 54.84% or $0.85 from last year’s $-1.55 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.45% negative EPS growth.