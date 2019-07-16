Swift Run Capital Management Lifted Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stake by $1.89 Million as Share Value Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $2.22 Million as Market Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 10.44 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pointstate Capital Lp has 1.95% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 419,533 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 192,698 shares. Tci Wealth holds 1,812 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP invested in 51,487 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Incorporated invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mckinley Cap Limited Company Delaware has 11,100 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hodges Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 1.02M shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 5,064 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap Corp has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Advisor Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Illinois-based Interocean Cap Limited Company has invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares to 136,541 shares, valued at $21.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.