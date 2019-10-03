Swift Run Capital Management Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); As Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised by $18.81 Million Its Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 3638.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 83,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 85,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, up from 2,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $204.57. About 479,002 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 14.76M shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 18,000 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $16.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).