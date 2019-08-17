Swift Run Capital Management Holds Stake in Comcast (CMCSA); Community Bk Sys (CBU) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Lifted Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 220,686 shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares to 178,874 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,675 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

