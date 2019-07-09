Swift Run Capital Management Holds Holding in Comcast (CMCSA); Bce (BCE) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.97 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 59,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 849,110 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Service invested 0.9% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc accumulated 5,140 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 29,895 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Century reported 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,515 shares stake. Whittier Comm has 325,461 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 4.68M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 85,301 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Invest Lp holds 115,000 shares. Finemark Bank & Tru holds 178,826 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 135,282 shares. 2.48 million were reported by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Prio Wealth LP holds 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 135,260 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Lc reported 6,958 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Jurassic World Save Disney’s Biggest Theme Park Rival? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Comcast and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NBCUniversal Just Made a $500 Million Bet on Its Future Streaming Service – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $608.93 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.