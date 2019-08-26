Swift Run Capital Management Holds Holding in Comcast (CMCSA); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Decreased Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 706,360 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 97.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 120,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 123,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.75. About 888,290 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Cap Management holds 0.06% or 152 shares. Addison Cap holds 46,053 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lockheed Martin Inv Management owns 103,500 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,981 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Arvest Natl Bank Division invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whitnell holds 1.42% or 26,452 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,744 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 678,911 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bainco International Investors owns 142,501 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 2.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chase Invest Counsel Corporation holds 0.14% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Com accumulated 17,301 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,240 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 24,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.