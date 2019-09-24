Swift Run Capital Management Holds Holding in Citigroup (C); W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increased Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Price Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 6.26 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 8.66 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Capital Fund has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Partner Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Greatmark Inv has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.02% or 10,659 shares. Northstar Lc reported 16,824 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 172,299 shares. 47,721 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Hilltop Inc reported 77,881 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank & holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 42,768 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 409,475 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 32,510 shares. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 0.93% or 771,026 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation invested in 167,972 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 185,187 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.98 million are held by Brandes Invest Ltd Partnership. Minneapolis Portfolio Grp Inc Lc invested in 515,084 shares. Golub Gp Ltd has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3.88 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Verity Asset invested in 3,289 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.13% or 27,419 shares in its portfolio. 65,670 are held by D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc. Eidelman Virant holds 0.67% or 18,134 shares in its portfolio. 28,938 are owned by Emory University. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blair William & Company Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Valueact LP has invested 23.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 189,237 shares. Invesco Limited reported 48.10 million shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Closes Expanded C$360 Million (US$280 Million) Credit Facility – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.