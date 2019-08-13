Swift Run Capital Management Holding in Overstock.Com (OSTK) Has Lowered by $355,520; Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted Holding in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) as Stock Price Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 5.62M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss $50.9M; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Saum Noursalehi Becomes CEO of TZERO; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss/Shr $1.74; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail; 20/04/2018 – Former Overstock president predicts that cannabis will be as big as e-commerce; 14/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Overstock.com, Inc. Securities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Overstockcom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSTK); 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 9.16 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 42,492 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0.01% or 1.05 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 14,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Limited Com (Wy) reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 11,739 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 114,605 shares. 4,426 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Com. 500 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,433 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 1.28M shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 16,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $509,035 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Overstock.com Reports Q1 2019 Results Nasdaq:OSTK – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Overstock.com Retail Adds Free Returns and Price Match Guarantee to Club O Loyalty Program – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Discount the Discount Sale in Overstock Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Overstock CEO Dumps 500K Shares In Open Market, Shares Tumble – Benzinga” with publication date: May 15, 2019.