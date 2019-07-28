Swift Run Capital Management Holding in Overstock.Com (OSTK) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; As Och (OZM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Caz Investments LP Decreased Its Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 3.84 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 22/03/2018 – Overstock.com Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com: A Crypto Superstar Tumbles — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS; 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS ON MAY 18, CO, BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ENTERED INTO LOI TO FORM EXCHANGE TO LIST & PUBLICLY TRADE SECURITY TOKENS; 02/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against; 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q REV. $445.3M; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. Iverson as Chief Fincl Officer

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 62,968 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $250M TERM LOAN FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Och-Ziff Otlk To Stable, Affirms ‘BB-‘ Ratings; 17/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, ALESIA J. HAAS, HAS RESIGNED; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 Och-Ziff to Shutter European Hedge Fund as New CEO Shifts Focus; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Fincl Officer; 22/03/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff executive; 18/04/2018 – Alesia Haas, the chief financial officer of Och-Ziff Capital Management, will join Coinbase as CFO immediately

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 200 shares. Caz Investments LP reported 11,100 shares.

More notable recent Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Och-Ziff Capital Management’s (OZM) CEO Robert Shafir on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q1 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Oz Management Reports Second Quarter of 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $10.96 million for 27.47 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Overstock.com Reports Q4 2018 Results Nasdaq:OSTK – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Overstock CEO Dumps 500K Shares In Open Market, Shares Tumble – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Calls Overstock’s Crypto Wallet App A ‘Significant Milestone’ – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Where Things Went Wrong With Overstock in 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 10,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,300 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Anson Funds Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4.27% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Numerixs Technologies Inc accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 1.16M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 29,340 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd has 15,495 shares. Granite Point Cap Ltd Partnership holds 27,450 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Swift Run Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 13,660 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 75,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). 66,900 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Incorporated.

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $495,872 activity. 750 shares were sold by Corbus Barclay F, worth $13,163.