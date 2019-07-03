Swift Run Capital Management Holding in Overstock.Com (OSTK) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Position

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 6.90 million shares traded or 157.72% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Oversto; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM FORMER PRESIDENT SAUM NOURSALEHI NAMED TZERO CEO; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Ralph Daiuto Becomes Pres of SpeedRoute; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS APPROVAL OF U.S. SEC WILL BE SOUGHT FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Offering Extended Due to Significant Interest as a Result of Asia Roadshow; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 14/05/2018 – Overstock Cryptocurrency Unit tZero Names Bruce Fenton to Board; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Since January 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $486,962 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought 40,000 shares worth $418,050.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,820 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Freestone Hldg Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 523,215 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,077 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 5,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 23,414 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 85,574 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 55,387 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,858 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0.57% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0.52% or 29.16 million shares. Brown Advisory has 6.96M shares. Alphamark Lc holds 0.01% or 1,550 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel accumulated 16,472 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2.52M shares. Kings Point holds 0.52% or 129,613 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 957,835 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The New York-based John G Ullman & Assoc has invested 0.45% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 989,645 were reported by Raymond James Finance Services Incorporated. Putnam Fl Company holds 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 15,049 shares. Wellington Shields holds 110,115 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt reported 149,083 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd stated it has 2.82M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 172,500 shares.