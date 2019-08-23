Swift Run Capital Management Has Upped Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $499,980; Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake Has Increased by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Toll Brothers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 2.30 million shares traded or 36.18% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4.