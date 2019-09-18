Swift Run Capital Management Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $1.67 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Franklin Street Advisors Boosted Holding by $732,591

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,692 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14 million, up from 11,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 10.91M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,498 shares to 64,432 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 96,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,875 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foxhaven Asset Management LP reported 50,405 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Llc reported 140 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,374 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 5,715 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 281,455 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 727 shares. Moreover, Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 593 shares. 4,314 were reported by Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Lau Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 742 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated accumulated 896 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability invested in 5,210 shares. 404 are held by First Personal Fincl Service. Blume Cap Mgmt accumulated 765 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd has 4,420 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,015 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quaker Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 278,255 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts holds 493,601 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Independent Order Of Foresters reported 4,829 shares. 5,078 were accumulated by Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y. Prudential Fin reported 0.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.37M shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 48,606 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc stated it has 4,110 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Communication New York holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 350,675 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,851 shares. Assetmark invested in 4,309 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 19,036 shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 1,524 shares.