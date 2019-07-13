Swift Run Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $1.58 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 885 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.56 million, down from 32,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’19 GAS PRICE F/C 32% TO $6.25/MMBTU; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman is traditionally known for investment banking, wealth management and trading, but moved into consumer lending with its online bank in 2016; 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters)

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 32,141 shares to 310,523 shares, valued at $33.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 25,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.