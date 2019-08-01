Swift Run Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as Market Valuation Declined; Gradient Investments Boosted Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $6.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 5.19M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 78807.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 41,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,821 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.42. About 1.82 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum reports 5% rise in quarterly profit – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

