Swift Run Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $1.67 Million; Profit Investment Management Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $458,736

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 6,036 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 4.28M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 4.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability reported 22,153 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Twin Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,791 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr holds 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 800 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 0.75% or 396,271 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price invested 1.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Florida-based Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 2.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cidel Asset holds 8,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru owns 2.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,042 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 135,697 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Agf Invs stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Street Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 25,853 shares. 53,818 were reported by Strategic Financial Svcs. State Common Retirement Fund holds 10.55M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,938 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,367 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Corsair Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.71% or 34,823 shares. Tctc Ltd Llc accumulated 18,771 shares. Murphy Mgmt owns 34,894 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 444 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has 4,647 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The California-based Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). F&V Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,062 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 927,948 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 0.75% or 47,093 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 106,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,930 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 20,907 shares.