Swift Run Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $1.89 Million as Share Price Rose; As Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, First Long Island Investors Raised Its Holding

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 84,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39 million, up from 82,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $282.47. About 1.55 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 7.38 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,848 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,670 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.8% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 28,514 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,030 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Co owns 19,382 shares. First Natl Tru Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.14% or 339,226 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 54,482 were reported by Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.43% stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com reported 2,984 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co holds 0.01% or 6,200 shares.

