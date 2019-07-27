Swift Run Capital Management Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Stake by $1.94 Million as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Raised Its Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 27/03/2018 – TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS HIRES GOLDMAN’S MIKE MCGINN; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal; 10/05/2018 – Goldman May Raise South Africa GDP Growth Forecast Again; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 8,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N

