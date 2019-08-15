Swift Run Capital Management Has Lowered Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $1.90 Million as Share Price Declined; Synopsys (SNPS) Market Valuation Rose While Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Increased Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 142.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.27 million, up from 907,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 382,392 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 4.38 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 94,580 shares to 251,549 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 138,859 shares. Westwood Holdings Group accumulated 41,386 shares. Rothschild Asset Us invested 0.72% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). North Star Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,238 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 118,425 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 82,000 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Northpointe Capital Limited Co reported 1.29% stake. 20,823 were accumulated by Fruth Management. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 4.77% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ct has invested 4.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 35,600 shares. Carmignac Gestion, a France-based fund reported 180,288 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 33,000 shares. 6,700 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 1.03M shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 16,066 shares. Orrstown Svcs has 40 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service accumulated 472 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 14,950 shares. Davis holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 17,830 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Llc reported 64 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 260,132 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank reported 30,310 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,459 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).