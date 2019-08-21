Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Position; International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped Its Stake by $303,232 as Share Price Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 8.81 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 398,770 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust Company owns 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,987 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 100,772 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 7,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12.89M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 40,351 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 24,136 shares. Leisure Capital Management has invested 0.53% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 6.38 million were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Carroll Assocs has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bruni J V has 1.96 million shares. Regal Investment Ltd Co holds 16,658 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Everett Harris Ca reported 232,341 shares. Mcrae has 3.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EROS, RBGLY, LB and IFF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IFF to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results August 5 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.